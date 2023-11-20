LG extends TV operating system to smart monitors

TV manufacturer LG Electronics has extended the latest versions of its TV operating system, webOS Hub 2.0S, for third party brands – released for TVs in September – to include smart monitors.

LG said the move was a response to trends in the expanding smart TV market as well as the increasing number of single-person households. While smart TVs are catered to family households, it said, the rising trend of single-person households has led to a significant demand for smart monitors, making webOS Hub 2.0S a choice for smaller screens as well.

The new webOS Hub 2.0S offers enhanced hardware adaptability, broadening its availability beyond smart TVs, and is able to provide more options for third-party brands to offer a customizable user experience, according to LG.

A new addition on the main home UI screen of webOS Hub 2.0S is the Card App Home Hub & Music, granting access to services with one remote click. Featuring a smart home ecosystem dashboard, users can customize control capabilities with supportive device status monitoring for TVs and IoT-based devices, LG said.

Users easily access music from apps such as Spotify or music stored in USB drives via the Card App Music feature, while a Remote PC function allows access to content for hybrid work, ensuring users can transition to office PCs or laptops.

The platform enables video calling and conferencing with support for USB cameras and also incudes an enhanced home fitness experience.

To cater to students and working professionals, LG said, webOS 2.0S allows accessibility to streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. Compatibility with Apple Home and AirPlay enables users to securely control compatible smart home accessories and stream movies, music, games, and photos using their Apple devices.

Over the last three years, LG has bolstered its market presence by integrating the webOS Hub into various third-party products with over 300 brands joining in this endeavor.

LG said it was now expanding the webOS Hub platform to a broader range of smart TVs and smart monitors, solidifying its presence with a commitment to providing seamless access to the webOS Hub experience across multiple devices.