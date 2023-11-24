Hawk launches omnichannel targeting solution in partnership with Samba TV

Digital omnichannel advertising firm, Hawk, has signed a partnership with TV technology company specialising in audience data and omniscreen measurement, Samba TV.

Hawk’s platform will give advertisers and agencies access to Samba TV’s Geo Audience data and insights to enable greater omnichannel targeting effectiveness for brand exposure and wider audience reach.

Hawk’s demand-side platform (DSP) will ingest Samba TV’s first-party Geo Audience data, powered by automatic content recognition (ACR) technology to give advertisers insight into TV advertising reach analysed at a geographic level. The company said advertisers will be enabled to optimise targeting in those areas and achieve wider reach by activating across other media channels, such as on connected TV (CTV), audio and digital out-of-home (DOOH).

The project is planned to roll out in the UK, followed by France and Germany, that Samba TV said will gives advertisers a smarter way to synchronise targeting across multiple media channels for greater impact and return on ad spend.

“A unified and holistic approach to omnichannel targeting is key to unlocking incremental reach in today’s fragmented advertising landscape,” said Samba TV’s VP of International Customer Success Jay Fowdar. “The integration of Samba TV’s TV Geo Audience data with Hawk’s omnichannel platform gives advertisers a fresh perspective on viewership behaviour to achieve impactful audience reach at a granular level across multiple media channels. As audiences become more fragmented across screens and thereby harder to reach, it’s all the more imperative for advertisers to utilise a more precise, relevant, and scalable approach to omnichannel targeting.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Samba TV to bring a new level of granularity and effectiveness to TV audience reach,” said Hawk’s Managing director of UK and International, Chris Childs. “Marrying Hawk’s omnichannel capabilities with Samba TV’s Geo Audience data allows brands to optimise their activity across (CTV), audio and DOOH to maximise their reach across the most tactically relevant locations. This impactful data enables brands to build bespoke and critical location strategies across their entire digital advertising plan.”