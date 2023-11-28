StudioCanal and M7 expand ArtHaus+ streamer availability

Canal+-owned production arm StudioCanal has expanded its streaming offering by making its StudioCanal Presents: ArtHaus+ streamer available as a standalone app for smart TVs, mobile devices and the web.

The ad-free offering is available in Germany for €3.99 a month with no contract at the www.arthausplus.de website. Users can try out the service for seven days free of charge.

The launch of the app sees Canal+-owned outfits StudioCanal and M7 expand their collaboration.

The streamer offers over 400 titles from the specialist ArtHaus label that will be regularly expanded and curated, according to the partners.

The app is available for Samsung, LG, Sony and other smart TVs and will soon be expanded to Amazon Fire TV. It can also be accessed on mobile devices and tablets via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“We are pleased to be taking the strategically important step into direct end customer business with the development of the streaming app and to be able to use the strengths of the Canal + Group,” said Lutz Rippe, Co-Managing Director StudioCanal Germany, on the launch of the joint project.

Torsten Radeck, Head of Home Entertainment Marketing and Catalogue at StudioCanal Germany, said: “With the expansion of the StudioCanal Presents: ArtHaus+ offering as an independent, cross-platform app, we can now offer film lovers another tailor-made, well-curated offer.”

Marco Hellberg, Managing Director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 business partner in Germany said: “We are pleased that we can support our sister company StudioCanal with a complete solution that covers all processes – from the development of the app on all common devices through the ordering process to billing and customer service. With the successful implementation of the app, we are underlining our ambition to expand our market leadership in the content area with regard to outstanding VOD offerings.”