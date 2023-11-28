Eurovision Sport deploys LiveU’s EcoSystem at UCI Cycling World Championships

Eurovision Sport, the sports arm of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) deployed LiveU’s EcoSystem during its coverage of the 2023 UCI integrated Cycling World Championships.

The broadcaster said using solutions from across the LiveU EcoSystem, it created agile and cost-effective coverage of the cycling event.

The UCI combined its multiple World Championships into a single, integrated event. There were 13 World Championships taking place across seven disciplines, such as mountain biking, road cycling and track (both Men’s and Women’s) alongside Para-cycling.

Leveraging LiveU’s solutions for production and distribution, Eurovision Sport developed a hybrid model, used at the championships, with SDI deployed where possible to its remote Broadcast Operation Centre (BOC) backed up by LiveU cloud services.

“We used both LiveU Matrix and Cloud Connect to contribute the production feeds in LRT™ or SRT to some of the takers. We have our Digital Content Hub, and we used this in combination with the LiveU EcoSystem. We had takers who wanted a lot of material for their digital platforms but didn’t want to spend to access satellite feeds. Our LiveU workflow was perfect for this. For several events, some takers then created their own remote productions,” Choquard added. “LiveU really delivers when it comes to the quality of service. It can provide a complete service easily across the video production chain. There’s also its reach across our member broadcasters in terms of on-premise reception technology. We are constantly looking at ways to innovate with our partner LiveU.”

Roy Hasson, director of Solution Sales, LiveU, said, “This was a very complex project involving in-depth solution architecture. LiveU touch points covered almost every aspect of the production. Eurovision Sport has continued to expand its use of our solutions, taking advantage of our overall IP service proposition. We look forward to working on future projects as the relationship continues to grow.”