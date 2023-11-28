MainConcept unveils live encoder app with VVC/H.266 and MPEG-5 LCEVC

Video and audio codec specialist MainConcept has unveiled the latest version of its real-time encoding application for OTT and TV broadcasting workflows, Live Encoder 3.4, which now comes with support for VVC/H.266 and MPEG-5 LCEVC.

Live Encoder is an all-in-one, real-time encoding engine for broadcast and OTT workflows. Version 3.4 comes with MainConcept’s HEVC and AVC codecs natively built in and adds VVC (Versatile Video Coding) and LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding). Version 3.4 also supports live encoding into MP4 and MPEG-2 TS for MPEG-DASH, SRT, Zixi, UDP and archiving files and leverages MainConcept’s AutoLive encoding technology to deliver real-time, multi-layer live video content in 8K, 4K, 1080p and 720p, according to the company.

MPEG-5 LCEVC, which was integrated into Live Encoder 3.4 in partnership with V-Nova, adds an enhancement layer that increases resolution while reducing bitrates for the same quality by up to 40%. In addition to these reductions in delivery costs, LCEVC also reduces transcoding complexity which can increase density, according to MainConcept. The LCEVC enhancement codec can be used as an enhancement to the MainConcept AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265 and VVC/H.266 base encoders.

“MainConcept Live Encoder 3.4, featuring LCEVC and VVC is the next generation tool for live broadcasting standards and formats. The addition of LCEVC is the culmination of the innovative work done by the teams at both MainConcept and V-Nova, who worked side-by-side to make it happen. With the addition of VVC to Live Encoder, this application is fully future ready, making it capable of handling more workflow requirements than ever before,” said Thorsten Schumann, Senior Vice President of Engineering, MainConcept

Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova Ltd said: “We are proud of our collaboration with MainConcept. MainConcept is a critical ecosystem component and partner in accelerating the rollout of MPEG-5 LCEVC with service providers across so many aspects of media. The innovative and flexible software approach they have developed with their Live Encoder takes full advantage of LCEVC’s benefits to reduce both delivery and encoding costs, whilst delivering a superior viewing experience. More importantly, MainConcept Live Encoder is a deployment-ready LCEVC enabled product that will help broadcasters and video service providers meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.”