PBS Food FAST channel debuts on Freevee, Plex, and Roku

PBS Distribution has launched its food content-dedicated FAST channel, PBS Food, on Amazon’s Freevee, Plex and Roku in the US.

The new channel is formed from the company PBS Food brand, featuring cooking content and starring celebrity chefs such as Julia Child, Jacques Pépin, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, Vivian Howard and José Andrés. Titles include Mind of a Chef, The French Chef with Julia Child, Eating In With Lidia, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul, Essential Pépin, Simply Ming and more. PBS Food’s cooking shows will be available 24/7 on the three FAST providers in the US.

The media company said “The new FAST channel’s slate provides audiences with inspiration for new recipes, cooking lessons and the opportunity to embark on foodie adventures around the world. Viewers have an opportunity to see inside the kitchen of some of the world’s best chefs, past and present.”

PBS Distribution is a joint venture of PBS and GBH Boston providing premium content through multiple digital channels and video services. It operates six subscription streaming channels — PBS Masterpiece (US and CA), PBS KIDS, PBS Living, PBS Documentaries and PBS America in the UK, as well as numerous FAST channels both in the US and UK. The company operates Transactional Video-on-Demand (TVOD), SVOD licensing, AVOD, DVD and Blu-ray, theatrical releasing, educational platforms, non-theatrical and inflight sales. It also provides broadcasters and producers with programme sales and co-production financing.

The distributor is also behind the FAST channels based on the UK hit show PBS Antiques Roadshow and Antiques Road Trip, as well as Julia Child featuring archive programming of the late American chief.