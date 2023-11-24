Brazil’s Globo strikes distribution deal with Thema

Brazil’s media group, Globo, has struck a partnership with channel distributor Thema, which sees the Canal+ company distribute Globo’s titles across Asia.

According to the company, Globo is the largest media company in Latin America, also operating its streaming service, Globoplay. Among its premium content are drama classics, new releases and Globoplay Originals which are part of the Brazilian company’s portfolio.

The partnership kicks off as of January 2024, Thema’s local expertise and market knowledge will support Globo’s content regional outreach. Globo will keep operating directly its format sales activities aiming at making the company’s content available for local adaptat

The company behind the drama ,The Others, said its the most consumed series ever published on Globoplay in territories such as Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore.

“The Asian market is very important for Globo and we want to increasingly strengthen our presence in the region. We are currently exhibiting ‘God Save the King’ in Japan and last year we exhibited ‘Brazil Avenue’, also in Japan, in addition to ‘Under Pressure’ and ‘Hidden Truths’ in Vietnam, between others. With THEMA, we will have local experts who will help us better understand the market and its cultural differences. This way, we will be more assertive in taking our content to new audiences”, said Fábio Mauro, content distribution and partnerships at Globo.

“We aim to develop further Globo’s footprint in the region and support local players with a new selection of appealing series to entertain their subscribers”, said Alexandre Bac, managing director at Thema APAC.