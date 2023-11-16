ChessTV launches on Fubo

The dedicated chess website, Chess.com is to launch chess channel on leading sports-focused live TV streaming platform.

According to Chess.com, it is the world’s largest chess website. ChessTV features elite chess events such as the Champions Chess Tour, the Speed Chess Championship, Bullet Chess Championship and PogChamps.

In addition to the live broadcasts, Chess TV includes original chess programs such as Street Chess, which examines the chess scene in select cities, and existing series featuring leading chess players.

“We’ve identified FAST as a key growth area especially with the volume of live and original content that we continue to produce around the game,” said Erik Allebest, CEO of Chess.com. “We’re seeing average session times of more than two hours across our existing FAST partners so we’re really looking forward to bringing this significant audience engagement to Fubo.”