Pinkfong and Rakuten’s R Channel bring Baby Shark TV to Japan

The Pinkfong Company behind the children sensation, Baby Shark, has partnered with Rakuten Group to launch the FAST channel Baby Shark TV on its operated free linear video streaming service, R Channel, in Japan.

Baby Shark TV houses Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s library of songs and stories, including YouTube viral hit Baby Shark Dance. Pinkfong said since its creation in 2021, Baby Shark TV has become its fastest-growing channel.

R Channel currently has over 45 channels spanning across animation, movies, news, sports, entertainment, and kids. Baby Shark TV which launched on the streaming platform in Japan earlier this week will air in both Japanese and English.

According to the company, in first half of 2023 Baby Shark TV was watched 68% more hours than in the same period last year. The 24/7 channel also reached 60 million total hours across all FAST services in the first half of 2023 and revenue for Baby Shark TV grew 237% year-over-year in 2022.

Pinkfong has rolled out the children channel on leading FAST providers, including Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Xumo and more. The content provider said it currently has 11 FAST service partners worldwide, reaching audiences in 37 countries.