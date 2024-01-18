DAZN Canada extends UEFA rights until 2027

Leading sports streaming platform DAZN has renewed its broadcasting rights to all UEFA club competitions in Canada for another three seasons.

The renewed deal covers a three-year broadcast cycle, with the football body extending DAZN rights to the UEFA 2024/25 season, 2024/25 and 2026/27.

The company said the extended agreement becomes the third cycle in a row that DAZN has partnered with the UEFA in Canada.

DAZN launched in Canada in 2017, later gaining the rights to the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League as part of a sub-licensing deal with beIN Sports. In 2018, the sports streaming hub took over exclusive rights to UEFA competitions from Canadian pay TV operator TSN.

The men’s Europa League kicked off in August last year and runs until the final on May 23 2024. The men’s Champions League took place in June 2023 and concludes on June 1 2024.

Commenting on the deal, Pete Oliver, DAZN CEO growth markets, said: “DAZN is absolutely committed to bringing the best in sports entertainment to our customers in Canada, and the UEFA club competitions, which feature some the biggest clubs and players in world football, certainly deliver in terms of quality and drama.

He added, “it’s also pleasing to see the continued faith UEFA has in DAZN for another three years, to help promote and grow their premium club competitions to reach ever more fans across Canada. All with DAZN’s excellent value and accessible pricing, and available across multiple smart TVs and other connected devices.”