Stenna taps Playbox New for streaming channels

Brazilian broadcast outfit Stenna Group has chosen media production and playout solutions from PlayBox Neo to support a series of newly launched streaming channels.

The recently completed system, located at Stenna’s São Paulo facility, includes four PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box units in two-plus-two main and backup configuration plus SafeBox Neo and ListBox Neo-20 modules.

The project was negotiated by PlayBox Neo distribution partner CIS Group, based in São Paulo, which also provided training, according to the company.

SafeBox Neo is a turnkey playout server solution for broadcasting single or multiple television channels in HD or UHD. It combines scheduling, ingest, playout, title and rolling-text management and interactive graphics within one module. Also included are remote tools for QC checks, preparation and monitoring. The output can be SDI or IP-streamed. SafeBox Neo can work in playlist-dependent or mode with Channel-in-a-Box and/or Cloud2TV. It can also be operated standalone, according to Playbox

ListBox Neo-20 provides the editing facilities required for playlist creation, such as search, cut/copy/paste, multi-selection editing, ordering facilities and playlist printing, all with multi-level undo/redo.

“We needed a solution that would integrate with our existing server network and operate transparently. PlayBox Neo was the logical choice given its proven track record here in Brazil and globally. The user interface allows every aspect of the scheduling and playout routine to be managed quickly from a single desktop. The display is eye-friendly, easy to learn and ergonomically efficient with all the tools necessary for each step of the process immediately to hand. Additional operational elements can be accessed quickly if or when needed and critical elements such as gaps in the schedule or a frozen source are supported by automated alerts. The PlayBox Neo user environment is geared for 24/7 transmission, including the freedom for playout staff to work remotely if required. We particularly appreciate the modularity of PlayBox Neo’s product range as this allows us to configure solutions that match our current business model while retaining the flexibility to respond to future demands on a workflow,” said Stenna Group CFO and CTO Fabio Buhr.

“The Channel-in-a-Box model continues to be very popular throughout the media industry among content owners and broadcasters as well as third-party playout service providers. We anticipate this mode of operation retaining a strong following both in the satellite and terrestrial mainstream as well as for the expanding number of IP-based live-stream channels. Our strategy as a company will be to continue offering our customers the great possible flexibility in how and where they choose to operate, be it with onsite hardware, server-based software, network-connected hybrid or fully cloud-based,” said Pavlin Rahnev, PlayBox Neo CEO.