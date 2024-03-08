Charter bundles ESPN+ for Spectrum TV Select Plus subs

US cable giant Charter Communications is taking another step towards streaming super-aggregation by bundling Disney’s ESPN+ with its Spectrum TV Select Plus package.

US cable giant Charter Communications is taking another step towards streaming super-aggregation by bundling Disney’s ESPN+ with its Spectrum TV Select Plus package.

The sports streaming app will be available to Spectrum TV Select Plus customers at no extra cost.

The move follows Disney and Charter’s agreement last year to make the former’s streaming apps part of linear Spectrum TV bundle packages.

The ESPN+ agreement means that qualified Spectrum video customers can access the app through the Xumo Stream Box or any other ESPN+ supported device.

The addition of ESPN+, which retails for US$10.99 per month, comes after Charter and Disney in January made the Disney+ Basic streaming app available to all Spectrum TV Select customers nationwide at no extra cost.

ESPN+ offers live events including exclusive UFC events, NHL games, college sports from more than 20 conferences, international soccer, exclusive PGA Tour live coverage, Grand Slam tennis and international cricket. ESPN+ also gives fans access to on-demand original content, including popular series like Peyton’s Places and the Places Universe shows, Man in the Arena, The Captain, Why Not Us and the library of ESPN’s 30 for 30 films.

Under one account

TV Select Plus offers all of the programming available through the TV Select Signature package, plus additional sports channels including Regional Sports Networks and national networks such as MLB Network, NBA TV and NFL Network, for an additional $10 per month. TV Select Plus customers who already have Disney+ as part of their Spectrum service can use their Disney+ account credentials so that both subscriptions are under one account.

“Through our collaboration with Disney we are providing a better experience for our customers. Making ESPN+ available to our TV Select Plus customers allows us to cater to sports fans’ evolving viewing habits with one high-value video package that includes the best of linear and direct-to-consumer sports content,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter.

“The addition of ESPN+ to Spectrum’s offerings helps bridge the gap between linear TV and streaming services to provide a comprehensive entertainment solution for Spectrum customers. Spectrum TV Select Plus customers will now have access to ESPN’s linear and direct-to-consumer content, making ESPN+ available to a wider audience and providing fans with even more ways to stay connected to the sports they love such as NCAA Women’s Basketball, FA Cup Soccer, NHL games and more,” said Justin Connolly, president, platform distribution, The Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, speaking this week at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Telecoms & Media conference in the US, said that Disney’s the sports network would launch as a standalone app sometime in 2025, available à la carte, and would also ultimately be offered to subscribers to Disney’s planned joint-venture sports streamer with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox that will target cord-nevers and cord-cutters in the US.