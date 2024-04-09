AMC Networks Int’l names Ruiz as southern Europe chief

AMC Networks International has named Antonio Ruiz as new managing director and executive vice president of its Southern Europe business.

Ruiz will lead the management of all the company’s brands in Spain and Portugal. He will report directly to Eduardo Zulueta, president of AMC Networks International.

Ruiz previously served as the general manager for the UK and Ireland at Warner Bros. Discovery and was general manager for Spain, France, and Portugal at Discovery prior to the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger.

As head of Spain, Portugal, and France at Discovery, Ruiz was credited with achieving significant commercial and financial results for the company’s pay TV, free-to-air, and streaming portfolio.

Ruiz previously held several positions at Discovery, including global vice president of marketing and franchise management for Eurosport, senior director of marketing and communication for Discovery Networks in Southern Europe, and channel director for Spain, Portugal, and France. He has worked in various cities including Madrid, Milan, Paris, and London.

“Antonio is a proven executive who has established an impressive record of success in our industry. He will be a formidable addition to our international team and a great leader for our Southern European division,” said Zulueta.

Ruiz said, “I am thrilled to join AMC Networks, a company with a history of bringing viewers such popular and critically acclaimed programming, and contribute to its growth and success by leading our vibrant presence in Southern Europe.”