AMC Stories and AMC Reality offerings launch on ITVX

UK broadcaster ITV has partnered with content provider AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK) to launch the company’s content offerings AMC Stories and AMC Reality on its streaming service ITVX.

AMC Stories and AMC Reality’s combined content of more than 1100 hours will be located within a dedicated hub on the ITVX platform.

AMC Stories which launched on ITVX today, is home to original series such as Brockmire, The Son, Lodge 49, Creepshow, and Portlandia. Whilst AMC Reality will roll-out on ITVX in May, with reality TV formats including Love After Lock Up, Growing Up Hip Hop, Amazing Wedding Cakes, Million Dollar Matchmaker and LA Hair.

The streaming deal comes following ITVX’s debut of True Crime UK content offering, a collaboration between ITV and the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels – owned by AMCNI UK and Paramount Global.

Tanya Gugenheim, SVP, business development for AMCNI UK, said: “We are excited to grow our partnership with ITV and bring our high-quality and popular original content to ITVX users through AMC Stories and AMC Reality. Our partnership and these launches represent an important next step in our streaming strategy of utilizing our extensive library to make our content available to a broader audience, and we look forward to building on this strategy and taking advantage of future opportunities to come.”

Sasha Breslau, head of content acquisitions, ITVX said “We’re looking forward to bringing AMCNI UK’s premium scripted and reality titles to ITVX. We’ve enjoyed a very successful partnership with AMCNI UK already during ITVX’s first year – and now we’ll be showcasing even more of their best programming. We know that ITVX viewers love big stars, glossy scripted and jaw dropping reality – and this deal has it all.”