FIFA opens bids for World Cups’ media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

FIFA has opened bids for the broadcasting rights to the men’s World Cup 2026 and Women’s World Cup 2027 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already commenced in Africa this month, with the global football event to be hosted in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Both tender processes have been launched for Sub-Saharan Africa, with bidding to close on December 13.

FIFA revealed the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will follow a new format, with a record 104 matches and double the number of knock-out stage matches, the tournament is also expanding to include a record 48 nations in 2026.

The World Cup Qatar 2022 saw Morocco make history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament, Senegal also advanced to the round of 16, with group stage wins for Cameroon, Ghana, and Tunisia. The football governing body highlighted that there remains the possibility of a tenth African side sealing a place at the tournament, with one African nation guaranteed to advance to FIFA intercontinental play-off tournament.

While, during the most recent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, three of Africa’s four representatives made it to the knockout phase and all four winning a match for the first time in history.