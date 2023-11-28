HD+ launches new version of TV app

German satellite TV platform HD+ has launched a new HD+ TV app to improve the performance of hybrid reception of services, enabling satellite TV users to switch to on-demand with features including pause live TV, restart and access to media libraries.

The outfit says that the ‘heavily revised’ app with a clear, intuitive UI.

The HD+ TV app is already integrated into over 80% of all newly sold UHD TV devices.

Satellite households can test all functions for six months without obligation. In addition to the HD+ channels in HD and UHD quality, features include live pause TV, which for the first time enables satellite households to pause the current programme on many channels without an additional device.

Search functionality covers many of the country’s media libraries and the app includes restart TV functionality across many programmes.

A new home page gives users an overview of content with highlights from the media libraries and access to the popular TV shows in different genres. Users can also receive an automatic notification about programmes that can be received in UHD at the same time.

The first version of the HD+ app was launched in 2019 and is now included in the majority of devices available in Germany. It is available free for six months and then for €6 per month. The subscription includes 26 channels in HD and three in UHD. Non-subscribers can access the app to view SD channels.

“The update to the HD+ TV app takes the convenience of satellite reception to a new level. he majority of German TV households receive television via satellite. There is a simple reason for this: no other type of reception offers viewers so many advantages. The TV app and its new hybrid functionalities open up new possibilities that you previously only knew from IPTV providers. At the same time, broadcasters benefit from the presentation of their content on the new home page. For example, the highlights of the media libraries that they have curated can be found very easily,” said Andreas Müller-Vondey, Managing Director of HD Plus GmbH.