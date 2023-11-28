Coupang Play nets Bundesliga rights

South Korea’s streaming service Coupang Play has scored the exclusive broadcasting rights to German professional football league Bundesliga.

The deal launching at the start of the 2024-25 season will see Coupang Play broadcast the Bundesliga and second tier league Bundesliga 2 in the region. The streaming operator will also show the German Supercup and the relegation play-off matches in South Korea.

As part of the partnership with Bundesliga International, Coupang Play will incorporate the latest Bundesliga offerings, including Goal Arena which enables viewers to watch all coverage from the five matches taking place simultaneously on a Saturday evening. The streamer also plans to launch Bundesliga’s Interactive Feed, which gives football fans the ability to curate their own broadcast experience, according to their own preferences.

The German football body will also join forces with Coupang Play on a series of additional projects to promote the development of football in South Korea, including marketing campaigns, educating on topics such as technological advancement and training young South Korean football talent via the Bundesliga Dream project.

Bundesliga International chief marketing officer Peer Naubert said: “This strategic partnership goes way beyond the broadcast agreement; this is an opportunity to highlight the best of the Bundesliga with a partner that shares our ambitious and exciting vision. Over the last four decades, the Bundesliga has been privileged to have some of the best Korean players, including Bundesliga Legend Cha Bum-Kun, Son Heung-Min, Cha Du-Ri and Koo Ja-Choel. This season, the league boasts the likes of Jeong Woo-Jeong, Kim Min-Jae and Lee Jae-Sung, three important national players making their mark in Germany. It is not just about the past, or even the present: we are excited to support in the identification and development of future generations of Korean stars, and we believe that Coupang Play is the ideal partner to embark on that journey with.”

Head of Coupang Play Stephen Kim added: “We are pleased to partner with Bundesliga International to bring world-class football matches to our customers. We are excited to contribute to the advancement of Korean football through this comprehensive partnership, which also encompasses technology and youth talent development.”