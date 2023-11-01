Amazon Prime Video beats Netflix as top SVOD service in the US

Amazon Prime Video has overthrown Netflix and secured leading position of the top ten SVOD subscription services in the US during the month of September, reveals Parks Associates.

According to the US research firm’s Streaming Video Tracker report, Prime Video took top position above Netflix. While Paramount+ in sixth moved ahead of ESPN+ dropping to seventh place, and YouTube Premium earned 10th position for the first time.

Parks Associates reports that 89% of broadband households have at least one OTT service, 41% have used an AVOD service in the past 30 days, and 29% subscribe to eight or more OTT subscriptions.

Hulu took third sport beating Disney+ which followed behind in fourth. While WBD-operated streaming brand MAX formerly known as HBO Max landed mid-pack and Apple TV+ nearing at the bottom of the list in ninth.

“The market for subscription services is saturated, and consumers continue to experiment with ad-supported services as they evaluate their budgets,” said Eric Sorensen, director of the Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates.

Sorensen noted there is a continued shift toward FAST and AVOD services, as well as the bundling of channels, services, and creative distribution partnerships.

“Streaming services are seeking a sustainable, profitable business model in the midst of incredible change,” added Jennifer Kent, VP, research, Parks Associates. “For the first time, all three tech giants with notable streaming services – Amazon, Google, and Apple – made the top 10 top SVOD list, emphasizing the power of the new platform players. We expect prices to continue to rise and more aggregation and bundling as media giants stake out their role in the future of entertainment.”