BARB: UK SVODs households sees increase reaching 19.3m in Q3

The UK has seen a boost in streaming in the third quarter, with the number of households in the region with access to SVOD services reaching 19.3m, reports UK audience research outfit BARB.

According to BARB’s Establishment Survey this figure marks an increase of 500,000 new signs up from the 18.8m UK homes with SVOD access reported in Q2 2023.

In its latest findings, Netflix saw most growth, with 16.7m UK homes recorded to have access to Netflix in Q3 2023, following the streaming’s giant password-sharing crackdown. This is a slight surge from 16.5m homes in Q2.

Amazon Prime Video reached 13m UK homes in the third quarter up from 12.6m in Q2. While, UK homes with access to Disney+ in Q3 climbed steadily from 7.2m to 7.6m.

The research firm also reported slight growth across Apple TV+ and Paramount+, 300, 000 additions and 200, 000 additions in the third quarter respectively.

However, UK homes with NOW fell to 1.9m in Q3, from the two million UK households recorded in the second quarter.

Justin Sampson, Barb’s chief executive officer, said: “The latest data from our Establishment Survey again shows how SVOD services have established themselves within the UK viewing ecosystem. Over two-thirds of homes subscribe to at least one, while most services have seen growth over the previous quarter. As with any TV service, content is a significant influence in attracting people. Our viewing data shows how new titles and library programming combine to drive time spent with these SVOD services.”