Sunrise adds Apple TV+ to set-top offering

Liberty Global-backed Swiss operator Sunrise has become the first in the country to launch Apple TV+ on its TV service with an integrated app.

Apple TV+ is now available as an integrated app and can be used for CHF10.90 per month.

All customers with a current Sunrise IPTV Box or Sunrise TV Box (2018 or later) can use the app. Customers who buy a new iPhone can activate their free, three-month Apple TV+ trial subscription directly via the TV Box.

Apple TV+ is available on the Sunrise TV Box and Apple TV 4K. By integrating Apple TV+ into its TV platform, Sunrise says it has made the streaming service available to over 700,000 existing TV-subscription customers.

Separately, Sunrise TV is offering, in the run-up to Christmas free access to a number of channels channels. From 14 December 2023 to 10 January 2024, it will offer Premium Plus (with more than 40 TV channels such as National Geographic, Romance TV and Cartoon Network) available for viewing at no extra cost. The ad-free French pop-up TV channel La Chaîne du Père Noël will be available until 7 January 2024, offering cartoons, interactive games and entertainment shows.

“We’re launching Apple TV+ on our own TV Box as a Swiss premiere. With this, Sunrise TV is offering another exclusive benefit and, thanks to the award-winning movies and series from Apple TV+, an even larger choice of outstanding entertainment,” said André Krause, CEO of Sunrise.