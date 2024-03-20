Germany’s Zattoo adds 18 FAST channels to offering

German-language streaming provider, Zattoo, is adding 18 new FAST channels to its offering in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The roster of channels will feature content across factual, entertainment, sports, films and music.

Among its new FAST offering are 13 channels from High View such as Crime Time, just,fishing, and Xplore, as well as music genre channels from its Deluxe package. UK producer Banijay is also providing three genre channels across drama, drama and reality TV. Other additions include, Country life and nature themed channel FarmLandTV and film-dedicated channel DEFA TV.

Zattoo has been expanding its range of FAST transmitters since last year, said the company. In 2023 the platform added more than 25 new themed channels to its programming.

“By expanding our offering to include a wider range and variety of content, we are not only meeting our users’ wishes for more choice, but also offering advertisers the opportunity to address their target groups more precisely,” said Constanze Gilles, head of consumer business by Zattoo. “In view of the imminent abolition of the so-called additional cost privilege, the increasing demand for topic-specific content clearly shows the added value that Internet TV has over traditional cable TV. We realize this added value specifically through our diverse range of FAST transmitters.”