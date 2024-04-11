Brightcove hires John Wagner as CFO
Streaming tech solutions provider Brightcove has hired John Wagner to serve as the chief financial officer (CFO) effective immediately.
Wagner will be responsible for Brightcove’s global financial business, covering financial operations, planning, accounting, and investor relations.
He was most recently CFO at online insurance marketplace EverQuote for the last nine years. During his tenure, Wagner oversaw the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and led the finance organisation for five years post-IPO.
Wagner has also held senior executive financial roles at various software companies, including Carbonite, Constant Contact, NuoDB, and Salesnet.
“John’s strategic financial expertise and impressive record of managing companies through various growth and profitability stages and enhancing shareholder value make him the perfect addition to Brightcove’s leadership,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “His insights and leadership will be instrumental as we deliver on our commitment to providing the best solutions for our customers and maintaining our leadership position in providing streaming technology.”
“Brightcove has built a legacy of quality and innovation in streaming technology, powering some of the most notable media and enterprise companies,” said Wagner. The team’s commitment to innovation and passion for their customers positions Brightcove for a strong future. I look forward to partnering with Marc and the rest of the executive leadership team to help shape the company and lead Brightcove’s financial strategy and operations.”
