Better Software Group rebrands to Spyrosoft BSG

Polish media solutions provider, Better Software Group, has rebranded to Spyrosoft BSG, following its merge with global company group, Spyrosoft.

BSG merged with Spyrosoft in 2022, with the outfit a one-stop shop for software development services from companies including Automotive, HR Tech, EduTech, Finance, Geospatial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industry 4.0, Media and Robotics.

The rebrand comes as part of the BSG’s aims to leverage the shared services of both companies, improve their service offerings and deliver valuable customer experiences, says the company.

BSG specialises in OTT managed services, creating immersive Connected TV applications, as well as leveraging artificial intelligence, with a focus on computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, data science, and recommendation engines. The company has previously partnered with media providers such as Norwegian television TV2, Red Bee, Orange, Eleven Sports, and Canal Digital.

The tech outfit said by joining forces with Spyrosoft it gains access to a wider array of resources, including cutting-edge technology, a larger talent pool and enhanced operational capabilities.

The Spyrosoft Group, including BSG, has over 1,500 staff in eight countries. The company said the strategic integration enhances the group’s technological prowess, bringing innovative software solutions closer to a global audience.

Commenting on the rebrand, Spyrosoft BSG’s CEO, Bart Lozia, said: “Spyrosoft BSG represents an exciting new chapter for our company. With the next phase of integration with Spyrosoft, we’re strengthening our media solutions and expanding our offerings. This allows us to better serve our clients’ needs in today’s dynamic digital environment.”

Spyrosoft’s CEO, Konrad Weiske, added: BSG’s rebranding is one of the final milestones of our integration. I am delighted that this process is approaching its final stage and that the Spyrosoft brand is increasing its visibility for another group of customers. I am convinced that the joint branding will boost further development of our media domain and make us a more attractive partner for the top players of the entertainment segment.