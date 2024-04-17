OTTera and Spideo team up for content discovery

White label service provider OTTera and content recommendation specialist Spideo have formed a strategic partnership.

OTTera will use Spideo to improve the discoverability of titles among on-demand catalogues, qualify viewers according to their moods and build clusters of audiences that share common topics of interest, and automate the creation of relevant channels for qualified audiences.

Spideo says that its approach to recommendation draws on years of cooperation with the likes of Sky, Canal+, Altice and Claro, The company says that its technology provides insights into the rationale behind artificial intelligence using semantics and natural language to ensure that content suggestions are constantly explainable, trustworthy, and personally relevant.

“Spideo has established themselves as a trusted resource with many large publishers and organizations relying on their semantic enrichment and categorization services to help characterize their libraries. This makes for an exciting intersection point with OTTera. This collaboration will help brands to surface their content in engaging ways, via our OTT applications and FAST channels, and offer operational efficiencies to some of the resource intensive tasks of curating, categorizing, and strategically positioning content,” said Craig McEldowney, CTO and Co-Founder of OTTera.

Thibault Dorso, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder at Spideo, said: “OTTera’s positioning as a partner, from content distribution to monetization, is a fantastic opportunity for Spideo to demonstrate our ability to create value at every step of the value chain, from content to audience management”.