Vantiva passes 22m Android TV milestone

TV technology outfit Vantiva has passed the milestone of selling 22 million Android TV set-top boxes, fortifying its 25% share of the Android TV market (according to the latest Omdia STB 3Q23 report). Vantiva claims to have deployed Android TV since it first became available, to have implemented more than 30 upgrades and to have provided the most Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ certifications in the industry.

The technology company, previously known as Technicolor, developed its first STB powered by Android TV in 2015 with Svelte, followed by Jade in 2020, which is available with Google Assistant for voice control. In 2022, Vantiva introduced Soundscape, which combined a STB and soundbar into a single device.

Since 2020, Vantiva has contributed to the development and deployment of the Google Common Broadcast Stack software platform across an array of devices. The Google Broadcast Stack allows service providers to integrate traditional broadcast streams and conditional access systems with over-the-top services

“Vantiva has been a significant partner in bringing the Android TV experience to customers around the world. Vantiva reached an impressive milestone, and we’re looking forward to continuing to bring innovation and entertainment to viewers for years to come,” said Shalini GovilPai, vice president of TV, Google.

“Android TV represents a profound shift for consumers and NSPs by delivering a unified, user-friendly platform with advanced features, such as voice search and content personalization, transforming TVs into smart, versatile entertainment hubs. Vantiva has earned the reputation of delivering innovative entertainment experiences for consumers and operators, as shown by our NaviGate IQTM app that provides insight into consumer viewing habits through data analytics and machine learning. We thank Android TV and our valued customers and are grateful for their trust in developing, integrating and supporting cutting-edge set-top boxes around the world,” said Leopold Diouf, senior vice president of the product division at Vantiva.