Bango: subscription services see cross-industry super-bundling as way ahead

Subscription service providers are betting on cross-industry bundling or ‘super bundling, according to research for technology outfit Bango.

A survey of over 100 executives across music, video, and multi-service content providers found over three in five arguing that services should be bundled across industries.

Over two-thirds of those surveyed said ‘new customer acquisition’ (73%) is a high priority, closely followed by ‘reducing churn’ (68%).

Some 69% concluded that subscription services should be bundling their services with content providers from other industries, will 66% agreed that super bundling content hubs will be a vital revenue source for subscription services in the future, and 65% said that such hubs will offer a strong competitive advantage for subscription services,

Over half of these executives (53%) say super bundling will play a vital role in their future customer acquisition and retention strategies, with 31% warning of potential revenue and market share loss for those that don’t adapt quickly enough.

Communications service providers are the preferred bundling partners, with 60% of subscription leaders citing satellite/cable providers as most effective, followed by broadband (56%) and cell phone companies (56%).

However, 61% of those surveyed report that their core challenge when bundling subscriptions is the complexity of managing multiple partners.

When trying to achieve this through reseller partners such as telcos, more than half report that the top challenges they face in partnering effectively are technical integration issues (64%); the complexity of contract negotiations (63%) and time-consuming onboarding processes (52%).

“This is where the Bango Digital Vending Machine meets a critical need. Tackling the complexities of sign-up, billing, partnerships and subscription management is no small feat, but we’ve got you covered,” said Bango CMO and co-founder Anil Malhotra.

“The Bango DVM, a subscription bundling SaaS platform, handles the heavy lifting of Super Bundling, providing the infrastructure to bring together aggregators like telcos with diverse content and service providers through one unified hub. This allows subscription providers to focus on what they do best – delivering excellent content experiences to their subscribers.”