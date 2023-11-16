Bedrock opens office in Lisbon

Streaming technology provider Bedrock has opened a new office in Lisbon as part of its drive to expand its European presence.

Located in the IDEA Spaces São Sebastião, Bedrock said its new workspace offers a modern, collaborative environment, in a co-working space and aligns with its innovative ethos.

In the next two years, Bedrock plans to onboard 50 to 100 professionals in Lisbon, concentrating on critical roles such as Software Developer Android, Software Developer iOS, and Video Back-end Developer. The company said these positions are integral to maintaining Bedrock’s technological edge and competitive position in the streaming industry.

The company will participate in the forthcoming WebSummit in Lisbon, from November 13 to 16.

Established in early 2020 as a joint venture between M6 Group and RTL Group, under the Bertelsmann umbrella, Bedrock operates streaming services such as 6play, Videoland, RTL+, and RTLplay, with a presence across France, the Netherlands, Hungary, and Belgium. Bedrock’s platform reaches over 45 million users.

“Expanding to Lisbon is a pivotal moment for Bedrock, affirming our dedication to innovation and growth in streaming technology. With a 15-year legacy and a 400-strong skilled team, our aim is clear: to be Europe’s top platform for leading national media groups. Lisbon’s dynamic tech environment and rich digital resources make it an ideal base for our growth, expanding our global pool of talents. We’re excited to integrate into Lisbon’s thriving tech scene, amplifying our commitment to excellence in streaming technology,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock.

“The Lisbon expansion marks a fantastic step for Bedrock. Lisbon’s tech scene offers a superb opportunity to add skilled, energized individuals to our team. Our new office will be a hub for collaborative and creative ideas, strengthening our global streaming services. We look forward to welcoming new talents to join our innovative journey,” said Lionel Mottay, Deputy CTO and interim head of Portugal at Bedrock.