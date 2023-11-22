Xavier Marlé joins Quickplay’s APAC operations 

Tech firm Quickplay has hired Xavier Marlé as regional sales director of Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Marlé will be responsible for working directly with providers to help them leverage Quickplay’s cloud-native, open architected OTT platform to create end-to-end and modular solutions that can support brands and business models from its single backend.

The exec has led sales, business development and other functions in the APAC region over the past nine years. His most recent role was director of sales & channel partners of iWedia’s APAC division. He also held stints working across the APAC market at Brightcove, Seachange, iFeelSmart, and Verimatrix.

The cloud-based OTT technology company also recently appointed Yahoo and Endemol Shine Group exec Wim Ponnet as president of EMEA to head its new hub in Europe.

Paul Pastor, CBO and co-founder of Quickplay said: “Xavier Marlé has the strong engineering background, the keen understanding of customers’ needs, and the deep relationships to help Quickplay customers build products that will deliver business success today and in the future.”

“With Generative AI on every streaming provider’s roadmap, architecture will matter more than ever to OTT success in the coming years,” said Marlé. “Quickplay’s engineering leadership and its clear vision of the future are helping its customers build the new features that are engaging and monetizing customers today and are simplifying integration of powerful AI capabilities in the years to come.”