Sandbox Group unveils new kids app The Smurfs – Educational Games

UK’s education publishing outfit, Sandbox Group, has unveiled its latest new free educational kids app — The Smurfs – Educational Games.

The game based on the classic cartoon is tailored to develop creativity, number recognition, hand-eye coordination, memory, and attention skills.

Users can play up to 10 different mini-games that covers a range of different learning areas, developed by Edujoy which specialises in developing educational mobile games for kids of all ages. The Spain-based company has over 100 educational games some in collaboration with leading children’s brands such as Masha and the Bear and Hello Kitty.

Activities via the gaming app, include painting, music, puzzles, numbers and counting, mazes, and popular games like dominoes and word search.

Shan Eisenberg, chief commercial official of Sandbox Group said: “We are really proud to have been selected by the Smurfs to bring to life a learning app with their iconic characters to be enjoyed by kids around the world. Sandbox has extensive experience in leveraging our educational game know-how and in-house gaming studio for top IP brands and we are chuffed about the opportunity to help celebrate such a significant milestone.”

Fabienne Gilles, chief commercial officer and head of consumer products at IMPS – The Smurfs, added: “Edutainment occupies a central position within The Smurfs’ licensing program. They are powerful characters when it comes to communicating with kids and they always do it with a unique touch of smurf-fun! We are very proud to launch this new learn and play app with Edujoy and Sandbox Group.”

The Smurfs – Educational Games is available for iOS and Android devices in five different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Italian and Portuguese. It launches in celebration of Smurfs’ 65th Anniversary.