Amagi adopts Tag Video Systems’ technology to enhance SaaS services

Cloud-based SaaS technology provider, Amagi has partnered with Tag Video Systems to include its product platform to the tech company’s offering for content owners publishing on FAST channels and broadcast platforms.

TAG specialises in software-based IP monitoring and visualisation solutions. As part of the partnership TAG’s solution integrates into Amagi cloud and SaaS technologies expanding its scope of operations with support for new delivery protocols.

The companies said the partnership will help create new business models and improve the overall customer experience.

The initial launch of this integration is leveraging TAG’s easy to use APIs to allow Amagi to efficiently monitor substantial amounts of streams for key customers.

Ziv Mor, chief growth officer at TAG Video Systems, said, “Our collaboration with Amagi demonstrates the adaptability of the TAG platform, easily integrating sophisticated monitoring capabilities into a wide scope of formats and delivery protocols. We’re confident that our combined efforts will give Amagi’s customers the tools they need to keep up with the industry’s most advanced technologies, keep them ahead of the competition, and drive their business strategies.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder & chief revenue officer at Amagi, added, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our customers. TAG’s advanced all-software and cloud native technology will allow us to offer our clients more accurate and reliable services. and exceed their expectations.”