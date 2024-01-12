Vantiva names Tim O’Loughlin SVP of the Americas

France-based home networks and set-top box provider, Vantiva, has hired Tim O’Loughlin as senior vice president of the Americas unit.

Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks Division, Vantiva formerly known as Technicolor, is splitting its customer unit into two regions Americas & Eurasia.

O’Loughlin joined the company at the beginning of the month, he will oversee Vantiva’s Connected Home division across the Americas.

The exec was previously at Pace in the Americas, where he spent 18 years as president of the Americas Business Unit and ran Americas sales and global marketing for ARRIS prior to its sale to CommScope. He was mostly recently EVP and president of the Americas region for payment hardware and services provider Verifone.

Elsewhere, Mercedes Pastor will lead the Eurasia customer unit for Vantiva’s Connected Home division. Pastor joined Vantiva in 2016 and held different roles, such as head of the global CPE business unit and head of EMEA Connected Home, before becoming head of global customer unit in 2022.

CommScope’s home networks division which provides residential connectivity equipment and video set top boxes was bought by Vantiva in October. The company expects the acquisition to generate in excess of €100 million in pretax cash synergies on a run-rate basis by 2026.

“CommScope’s acquisition significantly strengthens our capabilities in the field of Connected Home and represents a unique transformation opportunity for Vantiva,” said Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO of Vantiva. “Tim’s appointment as Senior Vice President of the Americas Customer Unit for Vantiva’s Connected Home division, and Mercedes’ as that of the Eurasia region, will help boost our expansion in these two strategic markets and better meet the needs and expectations of our customers. We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Vantiva Executive Committee. Tim has extensive sales management experience in the Americas, including in many companies’ part of the CommScope acquisition (Pace, 2Wire, Phillips, ARRIS, CommScope). Therefore, he has an in-depth knowledge of all our customers (Vantiva and CommScope) and of CommScope’s employees, having previously worked with them for more than 20 years.”