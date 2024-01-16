Imagine Communications acquires Marketron REV sales platform

Ad tech solutions provider for TV broadcast, Imagine Communications, has acquired Marketron REV broadcast sales and order management platform.

Imagine said it will offer a “comprehensive monetisation” solution to North American broadcasters, designed to enhance daily sales operations, maximise revenue and become equipped for a “future of converged orders and expanded audience measurement”.

The product will be re-released as CrossFlight after some key enhancements for broadcast TV and is expected to be available in first quarter of the year.

CrossFlight is a cloud-based broadcast sales platform that automates management of ad sales, proposals, pricing and audience forecasting. The platform integrates with Imagine’s OSI traffic and billing solution. It provides a modern, unified monetisation solution that enables companies to deliver more revenue more effectively, according to the tech outfit.

Rob Malcolm, general manager of Ad Tech at Imagine Communications said: “Our OSI customers will realize immediate benefits from this extension to our core solutions, allowing them to reduce the workload on their sales teams and run their businesses much more efficiently ― while at the same time preparing to successfully navigate a converged linear/digital future.”

“With Marketron REV, our team built an unrivalled platform for sales efficiency, and we are confident that Imagine is the ideal partner to take the platform to the next level of success, while we focus on bringing innovation to the radio industry,” said Jimshade Chaudhari, CEO at Marketron. “Imagine’s deep customer relationships in broadcast TV will enable them to move quickly on development to further meet the industry’s requirements for audience-based and converged linear and CTV sales solutions.”