Amagi launches FAST Deals

TV software-as-a-service provider Amagi’s FAST connected TV marketplace, Amagi Ads Plus, has launched a new feature called FAST Deals, described as a curated programmatic marketplace to enhance the advertiser buying experience across FAST services.

Amagi said its initiative is designed to meet the challenge faced by adviertisers of navigating a fragmented ecosystem to target audiences at scale within premium, relevant environments, and achieve consistent transparency into the programming where their ads are placed, and that of content owners to market their inventory across the expansive programmatic landscape.

FAST Deals includes over a dozen curated programmatic inventory bundles that address what Amagi says are the most commonly targeted CTV inventory categories, including news, sports, entertainment, seasonal and tentpole events, US Spanish-language programming, and DEI-focused packages.

FAST Deals is currently available across leading programmatic CTV exchanges in North America.

“We’re seeing a big spurt in growth — among viewers and advertisers — for FAST programming. One key reason for this is the sector’s focus on premium, high-quality and niche content. By teaming up with Amagi, we hope to better connect buyers in today’s TV ad landscape with quality, transparent, relevant and curated content — with consumers in the FAST space,” said Emily Bromley, VP, growth at ad-tech outfit FreeWheel.

James Smith, EVP and general manager, Amagi Ads Plus, said:

“Advertisers keep asking for ways to go bigger on key audience segments and contextual environments but are often confined by the complexity of running and measuring the same target across so many publishers. At Amagi, our products power the FAST channel programming, playout, and ad insertion for over 3,800 publishers, reaching over 200 million CTV households. This puts us very close to the stream and allows us to leverage our platform metadata and scale to give brands a single destination for the reach they desire on key audience segments in a suitable and premium environment.”