Amagi Ads Plus signs European expansion deal with ShowHeroes

TV software-as-a-service provider Amagi’s FAST connected TV marketplace, Amagi Ads Plus, has entered into a partnership with ad solutions outfit, ShowHeroes, as it makes moves to expand its presence within the European market.

The partnership with Amagi ADS Plus aims to enhance ShowHeroes’ capabilities, offering advertisers advanced solutions and an extended reach across the European region, in particular Germany, Spain, France, and the UK.

The tech firm said this commitment ensures that advertisers leveraging Amagi Ads Plus benefit from a brand-safe advertising environment, where user data is protected.

James Smith, executive vice president and general manager of AAmagi Ads Plus, said, “We are excited about our collaboration with ShowHeroes, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in CTV advertising. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the European market but showcases unique native ad formats and the impact of long-form creative.”

Sarah Lewis, ShowHeroes global director of CTV, said, “The partnership with Amagi Ads Plus is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge advertising solutions to our clients. By joining forces with Amagi Ads Plus and embracing the TCF standards, we are upholding a new benchmark for quality and transparency in digital advertising. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate the advertising experience for brands and audiences alike.”