ThinkAnalytics hires Nielsen alum Matt Pagen

Technology outfit ThinkAnalytics has recruited former Nielsen exec Matt Pagen to join its advertising unit as senior vice president of ThinkAdvertising.

The media and advertising industry veteran joins from the research media firm Nielsen, after 17 years where he most recently served as general manager of Nielsen’s Planning, Analytics and Outcomes

In his new role, Pagen will work alongside strategic advisor Jo Kinsella at ThinkAdvertising who also joined the company recently. He will be responsible for developing new client partnerships with video service providers in cross-platform advertising.

Prior to being appointed GM of Nielsen’s Planning, Analytics and Outcomes in 2021, Pagen also held other leadership roles at the company including SVP of Nielsen’s Digital, general manager of Nielsen Connectivity and SVP of Nielsen Advertiser Solutions.

“ThinkAdvertising is poised to make a significant impact in redefining audience targeting, and I relish the opportunity to be part of the team driving this evolution,” said Pagen. “I’m looking forward unlocking new audience segments at scale across the ecosystem using ThinkAnalytics’ global first party data.”

“We are pleased to welcome Matt to our expanding team as we continue to position ThinkAdvertising for the future of cross-platform advertising,” added Eddie Young, chairman of ThinkAnalytics. “His wealth of experience and industry knowledge stemming from his career at Nielsen will be pivotal in driving our continued growth and unparalleled value to our customers.”