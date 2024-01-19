Streaming consumption accelerates in Poland

Polish consumption of video content on TV increased in December by comparison with November, with use of streaming services accelerating more than that of traditional TV, according to the latest data on the country from audience research outfit Nielsen.

According to the latest edition of Nielsen Poland’s The Gauge, compared with November, viewers spent on average nine minutes more per day in front of TV screens, amounting to an average of four hours and 18 minutes of viewing time in December.

Poles watched more streaming content (an increase of 8% compared with November 2023) and traditional television (an increase of 3%).

Netflix strengthened its position at the top of the ranking of streaming services, with its share on the TV screen increasing to 1.9% (from 1.7% in November).

YouTube viewership also increased in December, rising from 1.6% in November to 1.8% in December.

The larger audience of these two platforms translated into an increase in the share of streaming in the total video viewing on TV screens, amounting to: 7.1% in December, the highest result since August 2023.