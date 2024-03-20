Moonbug Entertainment launches in Taiwan

Candle Media-owned kids programmer Moonbug Entertainment behind the viral children sensation, CoComelon, is launching in Taiwan, in partnership with local telecom operator Taiwan Mobile.

Moonbug will integrate resources from Taiwan Mobile, including streaming platform MyVideo, children’s channel momokids, and retail brand momo.com. It will launch over 25 IPs including CoComelon and Blippi, covering nearly 3,500 episodes of content in Taiwan.

In addition, the content provider is launching a 24/7 channel on MyVideo, which will exclusively feature more than 330 episodes of the traditional Chinese version, 150 hours of English language and non-dialogue format, with monthly compilation updates.

Momokids will also broadcast a two and half-hour carousel programme on the weekdays, featuring popular shows such as Little Angel, and Morphle.