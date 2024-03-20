Moonbug Entertainment launches in Taiwan
Candle Media-owned kids programmer Moonbug Entertainment behind the viral children sensation, CoComelon, is launching in Taiwan, in partnership with local telecom operator Taiwan Mobile.
Moonbug will integrate resources from Taiwan Mobile, including streaming platform MyVideo, children’s channel momokids, and retail brand momo.com. It will launch over 25 IPs including CoComelon and Blippi, covering nearly 3,500 episodes of content in Taiwan.
In addition, the content provider is launching a 24/7 channel on MyVideo, which will exclusively feature more than 330 episodes of the traditional Chinese version, 150 hours of English language and non-dialogue format, with monthly compilation updates.
Momokids will also broadcast a two and half-hour carousel programme on the weekdays, featuring popular shows such as Little Angel, and Morphle.
René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO of Moonbug Entertainment, said: “As a next-generation global children’s entertainment company, Moonbug is committed to providing educational and entertaining content that inspires children of different ages to learn, and grow, while fostering closer and more joyful relationships between children and parents through co-learning.”
“We are honored to strategically collaborate with Taiwan Mobile this time and engage in comprehensive partnerships with its OTT platform “MyVideo,” children’s channel “momokids,” and e-commerce platform ” momo.com.” We firmly believe that through the collective strength of these partnerships and a shared commitment to children’s education, we will bring a fresh atmosphere to children’s entertainment in Taiwan, allowing every family to learn together with joy.”
Daphne Lee, VP of new media of Taiwan Mobile, said, “ In addition to long-term investment in supporting local original dramas, Taiwan Mobile has also recognized the significant influence of children’s audiovisual content on the growth, development, and education of future generations of future generations.”
“We are pleased to collaborate with Moonbug, a globally renowned entertainment company loved by millions of children worldwide. The first wave of cooperation to introduce the traditional Chinese version of high-quality and enriching series content. This collaboration enables Taiwanese families to fully experience the charm of Moonbug’s audiovisual offerings. Furthermore, there are more collaborations in IP development, content co-production, and live events on the horizon. Providing diverse audiovisual content to meet the different viewing experiences of consumers.”
Intelligence
-
DTVE Industry Survey 2024 – 500 leads guaranteed with sponsorship
-
Know the best practices for Audience Engagement
-
The Evolving Path to Profitability: Optimizing ARPU through Effective Subscriber Management
-
DTVE Autumn Survey 2023 – Sponsorship Opportunities
-
Webinar | How to build an award-winning TV platform
-
Webinar | Tales from the FAST Frontline