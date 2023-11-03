Moonbug Channel launches on Turkey’s D-Smart and D-Smart GO

Candle Media-owned digital content company Moonbug Entertainment has struck an agreement with Turkish operator D-Smart to launch the Moonbug Channel on D-Smart channel 128 and D-Smart GO in Turkey.

The Moonbug Channel will include content from across the Moonbug portfolio of Ips. The service launched on D-Smart on November 1.

Fully dubbed into Turkish language, the 24/7 Moonbug says the channel has been designed to put families at the forefront, supporting parents and carers throughout their daily routines such as mealtime, bath time, bedtime and more.

All Moonbug IPs will be featured including CoComelon, Blippi, Little Angel, Gecko’s Garage, Morphle, Arpo, Little Baby Bum and Oddbods.

As part of the deal, there will also be VOD offerings on D-Smart GO.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with D-Smart to launch our Moonbug Channel on D-Smart and D-Smart GO. Launching on this platform is a significant step in extending Moonbug’s offering to existing and new fans within this key territory”, said Dilek Doyran, Head of Channel Partnerships EMEA, Moonbug Entertainment.

“With a growing number of young families in the country, Turkey is a very relevant market for our company as we look to inspire kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow with our shows.”