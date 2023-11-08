Alteox taps Rakuten TV to take VOD content to Luxembourg’s Post Telecom

Content aggregator Alteox has partnered with streamer Rakuten TV to launch the latter’s catalogue of international films on Alteox´s white label streaming offering Alteox.stream.

The content deal combines the premium catalogue from US majors and European distributors in various language versions, rental and purchase.

Luxembourg telco Post Telecom will benefit from this distribution deal by making the content package available to PostTV subscribers via their set-top boxes and on the web via tv.post.lu. The catalogue is available as TVOD in PostTV’s Box office offering.

Sven Breckler, CEO of Alteox, says: “I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Rakuten TV, a collaboration that fills us with excitement. This integration seamlessly brings Rakuten TV’s extensive catalogue, available in multiple languages, to our VOD platform. We believe this alliance will greatly benefit all our Operator partners by providing them with effortless access to this rich content repository via our Alteox.stream platform.”

Jorge Del Puerto, European Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Rakuten TV, comments: “Alteox is a great match to our Telco distribution strategy. Thanks to this agreement POST Luxembourg customers will be able to access Rakuten TV VOD full catalogue, with the best quality in all languages, something unique and particularly relevant for Luxembourg.”