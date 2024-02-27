Candle Media-owned kids programmer Moonbug Entertainment has struck an agreement with Nordic pay TV operator Allente to launch the Moonbug Channel in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

The channel, which will include content from across the Moonbug portfolio, is scheduled to launch mid-March.

The deal means that the Moonbug Channel will now be available in 83 different countries across EMEA and APAC.

The 24/7 Moonbug Channel features content including CoComelon, Blippi, Little Angel, Gecko’s Garage, Morphle, Oddbods and others. As part of this deal, the Channel will be supported with VOD offerings, which will also launch mid-March.

“Our partnership with Allente signifies the introduction of the Moonbug Channel to Western Europe, bringing the total number of countries where families can enjoy our channel to 83. This is a significant milestone for Moonbug as we expand our offering across EMEA and offer our content to families and fans in convenient and accessible ways. We are looking forward to bringing the joy of our stories and characters to more kids and supporting parents and carers in their day-to-day parenting journey with shows that inspire little ones to laugh, learn and grow,” said Dilek Doyran, head of channel partnerships EMEA, Moonbug Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Moonbug, an acclaimed global entertainment powerhouse dedicated to bringing joy and education to children worldwide. I am excited about the prospect of introducing Moonbug’s iconic brands, such as CoComelon and Blippi, to our audience. Moonbug’s commitment to making high-quality, enriching content accessible to every child aligns seamlessly with our mission. This collaboration marks a significant step in providing our viewers with unparalleled content that not only entertains but also nurtures the growth and learning of the next generation,” said Michael Bärlin, chief content officer at Allente.