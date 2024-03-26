Moonbug launches Blippi & Friends linear channel in MENA

Candle Media-owned kids entertainment outfit Moonbug Entertainment has launched its second linear channel, Blippi & Friends.

The new channel is distributed by Intigral on Jawwy TV and stc tv across the MENA region.

Blippi & Friends is a 24/7 linear channel named after Moonbug’s live-action pre-school brand, aimed at kids aged 4-8 years old and including a daily segment targeted to younger pre-schoolers.

The channel’s line-up features a variety of Blippi shows including Blippi Visits, Blippi Draws and the Blippi Game Show, alongside other shows from franchises such as Meekah, and the feature-length special Big Dino Adventure.

The daily segment designed for pre-schoolers showcases shows such as CoComelon, Little Angel and Arpo.

Intigral operates streaming platforms Jawwy TV and stc tv, meaning that Blippi & Friends is now available in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and United Arab Emirates.

Moonbug, which built its brand on YouTube, launched its first linear pay TV channel in South Africa in 2022, with MultiChoice adding the Moonbug Kids channel to its line-up.

“Following the successful launch of our Moonbug linear channel, which is now available in 83 countries across the globe, we are delighted to announce the launch of the brand new 24/7 Blippi & Friends channel in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Nicolas Eglau, managing director EMEA, APAC and global distribution at Moonbug Entertainment.

“Designed to enrich families and their daily routines, this channel has been curated with the local market in mind, with Blippi not only sharing bespoke messages but celebrating regional holidays and moments too. The launch of this channel marks our next step in bringing great entertainment to children across the world.”