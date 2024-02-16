News

TrillerTV picks up rights to Eredivisie in the UK and Ireland

Melissa Kasule

Global sports content provider, TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE), has acquired the rights to the Dutch football league, Eredivisie, in the UK and Ireland.

Eredivisie

Photo by Henk Jan Dijks (Source: Alamy.com)

A total of 52 matches will be live streamed on the company’s streaming platform TrillerTV+ throughout the 2023/4 season as part of the two-year partnership. While for the 2024/5 season the sports streamer will expands its coverage to France and Australia, showing 136 live games from the tournament.

TrillerTV’s coverage kicks off today, featuring English commentary and a comprehensive highlight show.

Adam Bigwood, vice president of subscriptions at TrillerTV. “This strategic acquisition further underscores our commitment to delivering diverse and premium sports content to our global audience.”

The broadcast deal between Triller TV and Eredivisie was facilitated by sports agency, IMG. It comes as part of the company’s plans to widen its football coverage, with the Liga Portugal, AFC Champions League, AFC Asian Cup and World Series Futsal currently featuring on Triller TV.

Tags: Eredivisie, TrillerTV

Most Recent

Related Content

INTELLIGENCE

view all

Harnessing Android applications for RDK and Linux CPE with AndApps

DTVE Industry Survey 2024 – 500 leads guaranteed with sponsorship

Know the best practices for Audience Engagement

The Evolving Path to Profitability: Optimizing ARPU through Effective Subscriber Management

Webinar | AI Dubbing: the new black in media

DTVE Autumn Survey 2023 – Sponsorship Opportunities