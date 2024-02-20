Australia’s pay TV provider, Foxtel, will roll-out 18 global and local apps on new streaming platform, Hubbl, including Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+.

Among the other streaming apps to join the platform are Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+ and Paramount.

While local apps such as Kayo Sports, Stan, BINGE, Optus Sport and Flash, as well as Australia’s free streaming apps — ABC iView and ABC Kids, SBS On Demand, 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play are set to roll out on Hubbl. The new streaming app, LifeStyle, will also launch on the operating system.

Hubbl will be available on two different devices, which Foxtel said will evolve its entertainment OS with regular software updates, without requiring a new device.

The launch is backed by the company’s tech partners Comcast USA and Sky UK. Foxtel described Hubbl as a small device that plugs into any compatible TV, including Hubbl Glass – a world-class TV with Hubbl and a high-quality built-in sound bar that only requires an internet connection and a power cord.

Patrick Delany, CEO of Hubbl, said, “Hubbl will effortlessly fuse free and paid entertainment and sport from Australia’s favourite apps, channels, live TV and the internet into one seamless user experience.”

“Hubbl is only as good as the breadth and depth of apps integrated onto the platform to ensure a truly converged streaming experience and in removing frustration when it comes to the choice of what to watch. It’s a huge testament to the transformative Hubbl technology that these world-class and much loved local partners have chosen to reshape the streaming experience with us. The future of TV and streaming is here,” he added.

Details on Hubbl pricing, specs, on-sale date and features are yet to be announced.