Foxtel unveils new TV and streaming destination Hubbl

Australian pay TV group Foxtel has unveiled its new TV and streaming brand Hubbl which replaces Project Magneto’, providing paid and free streaming content for Australia.

It will be available on two different devices, which it said will evolve its entertainment OS with regular software updates, without requiring a new device.

The development was backed by the company’s tech partners Comcast USA and Sky UK. Foxtel described Hubbl as a small device that plugs into any compatible TV, including Hubbl Glass – a world-class TV with Hubbl and a high-quality built-in sound bar that only requires an internet connection and a power cord.

The pay TV provider said “Hubbl will fundamentally change the TV and streaming experience by making it easy to access your paid and free shows and sports, simplifying search and how you continue watching content across apps, as well as taking the frustration out of managing app subscriptions.”

Patrick Delany, CEO, Hubbl and Foxtel Group, said: “We all love the explosion of choice that streaming has delivered us over the past few years. But there is no doubt we are all experiencing the same frustrations: having to go in and out of apps, keeping track of show recommendations, remembering what we started but did not finish watching and who in the family is paying for what. Hubbl solves these frustrations.

“Hubbl is the next quantum leap in entertainment technology and is the solution to a complex Australian streaming landscape caused by the fabulous explosion of choice in streaming services available to Australians. Hubbl is like nothing in the market – ‘it is TV and streaming made easy’ – seamlessly integrating world-leading technology with a purpose-built design and unrivaled app integration that sets it well ahead of the curve.”

He added, “It has been built with Australian consumers in mind, effortlessly fusing free and paid entertainment and sport from apps, channels and the internet into one seamless user experience – delivered via Hubbl Hub or a world leading TV, Hubbl Glass. It will deliver a frictionless paid and free entertainment environment, and we believe will become the heart of the home for millions of Australians.”

Hubbl is expected to launch in Australia in the coming months, with further details on app partners and product features to be later revealed.