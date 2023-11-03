Sky Media launches Creative Optimisation for programmatic advertising

Sky Media, the sales arm of Sky, has launched a new programmatic Creative Optimisation capability aimed at performance and response focused TV advertisers.

In partnership with Adalyser and using Sky’s ability to directly link TV ad viewing and web activity, Programmatic Creative Optimisation is designed to dynamically match the most suitable ad creative to the most responsive audience, all while the campaign is live, according to Sky Media.

The optimisation tool looks at genre, channels, time-of-day, day of week, and automatically updates the spot schedule and creative deployed to optimise response, the outfit says. Ad selection is adapted based on message, product or call-to-action depending on campaign creative supplied. The tool does this as close to transmission as possible to ensure it’s using the latest and most relevant data, according to Sky Media, which has been testing the tool with brands and says it has seen campaign response rates increase by around 18% with the programmatic tool active.

Sky’s Web Attribution tool can link spot placements to website activity and purchases. With this knowledge, an airtime schedule can be adapted to deliver the most effective campaign for clients, according to Sky Media. The example it cites is that one creative may work better in the daytime, versus another in peak; or one call-to-action may drive a better result from viewers of food programming or Sky Arts, while another works better for motoring content and Sky Sports.

Cath Crow, Head of Performance at Sky Media, said: “We know from speaking with advertisers, that making sure every pound and ad placement count is essential in today’s climate. So, putting the best ad in front of the most responsive audience makes a massive difference. Being able to earn as the campaign runs and generate the best results in broadcast TV is a great step forward for advertisers. At Sky we continue to bring some of the best features of digital into the premium, big screen, brand safe world of TV.”