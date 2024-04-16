Music streaming company and channel operator ROXi has joined forces with Pearl TV, a collective of US broadcasting companies, to rollout its interactive TV channels nationwide for the free over-the-air service NextGen TV, leveraging the company’s new FastStream technology

According to ROXi, the interactive TV channels will differentiate from traditional broadcast TV channels, with features including: a pause, fast forward and rewind capability, channels will start at the beginning of a programme when you turn on or switch to that channel, channels can be watched without downloading an app and viewers can jump to a particular programme segment instantly with their remote.

Pearl TV members which include eight of the largest US broadcasting group, according to the company, have partnered with ROXi to accelerate the delivery nationwide of select interactive TV channels.

ROXi’s interactive music channels will roll out first; viewers watching a music channel can choose genre or decade, and skip through music videos. Interactive TV channels for other genres such a news, entertainment, and sports are to launch at a later date, said the company.

ROXi’s CEO Rob Lewis believes FastStream can make Broadcast TV compelling for a younger consumer.

“These new interactive TV channels are exactly what younger consumers want from their media experiences. They’ve grown up with YouTube and Tik Tok in their pocket and expect to be able to start a programme at any time, and skip any segment they’re not interested in, even on Broadcast TV at home,” he said.

Anne Schelle, managing director of broadcaster group Pearl TV added, “these new channels on NextGen TV deliver a revolutionary viewing experience to consumers, one which can drive demand for NextGen TVs while allowing ATSC 3.0 broadcasters to expand their market share of the growing connected TV ad market”.