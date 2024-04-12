Eurovision Sport to show Billie Jean King Cup

Eurovision Sport, the new free streaming platform, will broadcast the five Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier ties this weekend.

The deal will mark the first-ever tennis tournament to be featured on Eurovision Sport.

The Eurovision Sport streamer launched in February with programming including e-racing, rowing, horse racing and motorsport

According to EBU the new service is designed to complement existing coverage by public service media. It works alongside the EBU’s network of public service members to to provide end-to-end coverage of Olympic sports.

The World Aquatics Championships, International Biathlon Union World Championships and the World Athletics Indoor Championships recently aired on the new streaming platform.

EBU sport executive director Glen Killane said: “We are thrilled to bring the Billie Jean King Cup to our platform, marking an important milestone in our journey to support and celebrate women’s sports. This is just the beginning of our commitment to provide our audiences with unparalleled access to diverse sporting events. By hosting the Billie Jean King Cup, we not only showcase top-tier women’s tennis but also reinforce our mission to connect fans across the world with the sports they love, free to all.”

Billie Jean King Cup Ltd chief executive, kerstin Lutz, said: “We are delighted to welcome Eurovision Sport to the Billie Jean King Cup family. As the world’s most popular women’s annual team event, our focus is on expanding our global community of women’s tennis fans and advocates by partnering with innovative broadcasters like EBU. We are proud to be the first tennis event featured on this new women’s sports-focused platform and look forward to working with the team at EBU to showcase the very best in women’s sport.”