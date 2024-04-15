Staylive to distribute WBD cycling and motorcycling content

Media and entertainment powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has inked a deal with Swedish OTT platform provider Staylive to expand the distribution and availability of the its flagship cycling and motorcycle events to markets globally.

Spring Media company, Staylive, was first founded in 2013, now delivering over 1,000 live sports events per week to audiences globally.

A selection of WBD Sports cycling and motorcycle sport events will be available on Staylive through pay-per-view and subscription packages in markets independent of exclusive WBD platforms and broadcast partnerships.

The cross-country cycling tournament UCI Mountain Bike World Series which kicked off the 2024 season last week in Brazil is the first sport event to stream on Staylive. The competition will also be available on WBD platforms on Max, Eurosport and discovery, as well as across several local and national broadcasters.

WBD programming also includes the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC), FIM Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) and UCI Track Champions League.

Matt Parker, CCO of Staylive, said: “Partnering with WBD Sports for this historic season of cycling and motorcycling events is a testament to Staylive’s technical capabilities and commercial expertise. We are immensely proud to work with and alongside industry powerhouse, WBD Sports, as they secure new and innovative ways to maximise content distribution and reach. This collaboration highlights our ability to meet the high technical demands of streaming world-class sports events, while enhancing the fan experience across the globe.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe, added: “Our partnership with Staylive demonstrates the commitment of WBD Sports in serving sports fans around the world with premium and diverse content from leading sports formats and properties. Through this partnership, we are not just distributing sports content, we are creating a more accessible and immersive experience for fans, no matter where they are. This is a prime example of how we’re increasing our ability to meet the evolving needs of our audience and to bring them closer to the sports they love.”