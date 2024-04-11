Triathlon supertri to air on Eurosport, discovery+ and Max

Triathlon league supertri and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have agreed a partnership that will deliver live coverage of all supertri events in 2024 to an international audience via Eurosport as well as live and on-demand streaming on discovery+ and Max in Europe.

kCoverage kicks off with the supertri E World Triathlon Championships powered by Zwift, which takes place at the London Aquatic Centre on Saturday 13 April.

Up to 60 of the world’s best triathletes including Olympic medalists Jonny Brownlee, Cassandre Beaugrand and Vicky Holland are set to compete in the one-day event which forms part of the supertri League continuing later in 2024.

supertri is a professional closed league format for triathletes. supertri E meanwhile blends real life and virtual racing, and which featured at the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Olympic Esports Week. Its upcoming supertri E World Triathlon Championship in partnership with World Triathlon crowns official Esports triathlon World Champions.

Michael D’hulst, supertri CEO and co-founder, said: “supertri has truly turned triathlon into a spectator sport with fast, technical and tactical racing on stadium-like courses in iconic locations, and our broadcast product, with exciting racing and storytelling all packed into a two-hour broadcast window is proving perfect for a modern audience. Warner Bros Discovery have been excellent partners with their belief that this is the future and by helping to deliver supertri’s racing to as wide an audience as possible.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Triathlon continues to surge in popularity, boosted by an increasing number of world-class events such as supertri, which is helping to expand both participation and viewership of the sport. As a gender-balanced sport, it fits perfectly within our portfolio and we are pleased to partner with supertri to bring live coverage of their dynamic and entertaining events to the widest possible international audience through our channels and platforms.”