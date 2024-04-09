Polsat Box launches Stream+ with Disney+ and HBO Max

Polish pay TV operator Polsat Box has launched Stream+, a new package that combines its satellite and Internet television offers, and includes access to Disney+ and HBO Max, including three HBO channels. for PLN49.99 a month.

Polsat Plus said that Stream+ was suited to cinema and TV series fans, with the PLN 49.99 month price available with a 24-month contract. Users can also benefit from promotional offers, with the first six months free of charge with the M Sport and L packages for satellite, cable and IPTV customers, and Bogaty internet TV offering. The first three months are free of charge with the S and M packages for satellite, cable and IPTV, and Wygodno i Komfortowy for internet TV.

Polsat Box subscribers also have free access to channels and TV content from their package on the Polsat Box Go website.

Access to Disney+ gives Polsat Plus subscribers access to recent titles including Poor Things with Emma Stone, Shogun, the adaptation of James Clavell’s best-selling novel of the same title, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the animated series set in world of Star Wars.

HBO Max provides access to new and cult series and films from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, including the entire season of the new series Regime with Kate Winslet, The Sympathizer, and Wonka.